Beloved Bergen County Teacher, Philanthropist Laid To Rest

TRIBUTE: Whenever a cause needed attention in Saddle Brook -- and beyond -- a familiar face inevitably turned up. It’s why news of the death of one of the township’s most popular educators this week stung so deeply.

It’s also why Mayor Robert White proclaimed Tuesday, Nov. 15 "Howard Weinberg Day" in Saddle Brook.

Weinberg, a multi-faceted Fair Lawn native with a multi-faceted life, died on Sunday. He was being interred at Americus Cemetery in Saddle Brook on Wednesday following a 1 p.m. funeral service at Robert Schoem's Menorah Chapel on Route 4.

Many in town -- parents as well as students, government officials as well as businesspeople and fellow educators -- all spoke fondly of Weinberg, 61.

"Mr. Weinberg truly had a heart of gold," Kiara Petrone wrote. "Such an amazing man, he taught me to strive for my goals and to never let anyone come in my way or my success."

“I had him twice for Synergistics class and he was always such a nice, kind-hearted teacher who really cared about his students and this program,” Paul Sand added. “I only remember good things from him. He would always help me with anything whenever I was unsure about something.”

Weinberg was graduated from Montclair State University with a B.S. Industrial Arts/Technology Education certificate in 1983. He began teaching at industrial technology at Memorial School in Fair Lawn and in 2006 became a teacher at Saddle Brook Middle School/High School.

Weinberg also was an independent business consultant for more than 30 years and proudly owned the Pamper & Polish Day Spa in Woodcliff Lake.

He coordinated the Saddle Brook Community Partnership Committee and was the adviser for the Saddle Brook Community Partnership Club for the township school district.

And if that weren’t enough, he received his state principal certification three years ago.

“Howard often expressed his devotion to his students and had great faith in their success,” said White. “Teachers, staff, and students, as well as friends and family will remember Howard forever.”

The mayor also expressed “heartfelt sympathy to Howard’s family” while recognizing Weinberg for his “kindness, generosity, dedication and service to the community.”

Claire Marks-Baggesen of Fair Lawn crafted an open letter to the Saddle Brook Middle School/High School student body, past and present, the administration and teaching staff, the Weinberg family and to "all who knew Mr. Weinberg -- 'Howard' to all his friends."

"I have known Howard since elementary school through high school and college," she wrote. "Both of us, along with many other of our classmates, were musicians in the band and orchestra. His dad was our music teacher in junior high.

"Your teacher, our classmate and friend, was a wonderful man. His passion, big heart, sincerity, sense of humor, and friendship will always be in our hearts.

"The Fair Lawn HS Class of 1979 has lost a dear friend. All of us need to keep our fond memories close to our hearts. Those memories will bring a smile and maybe a laugh in the days ahead. Howard, play sweet music among the angels and look over the many students you have guided to success. ❤️"

