Belleville Man Shoots Paterson Resident During Online-Arranged Meeting, Authorities Say

A Belleville man was charged with attempted murder in the broad-daylight shooting of a Paterson resident.

Daniel Jimenez, 37, was identified as the gunman who shot the unsuspecting 26-year-old victim near the corner of East 28th Street and 7th Avenue in Paterson around 2 p.m July 26 after arranging the meeting online for some type of purchase, they said.

Police arrived to find the victim gone – he’d been taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center in a private vehicle.

His assailant had fled in a 2003 Ford Expedition with a registration that came back to a Clifton resident, responders said.

Jiminez was arrested early Tuesday evening near the corner of Washington and Overlook avenues in Belleville, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint statement.

He remained held in the Passaic County Jail, charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, luring and multiple weapons offenses.

