Beef, It's What's For Dinner At Wawa: All Locations Now Serving Burgers

Wawa has announced the launch of its new burger at 920 convenience stores on the east coast including Pennsylvania and New Jersey as it kicks off its new dinner platform.

Wawa notes that its all-natural Angus burger is already a customer favorite and the top-selling item at its newest drive-thru locations in Falls Township, PA, and Westampton, NJ.

Wawa is also giving customers the opportunity to win free burgers for a year on its official website. The sweepstakes form will be active until Feb. 19.

“Wawa is excited to launch our new dinner platform in 2021 with the burger becoming the first dinner item to roll out across all stores,” said Mike Sherlock, Wawa's Chief Product Marketing Officer.

“Burger festivities are designed to give customers a taste of the new product and drive excitement for a new line of fresh, quality, and convenient options at dinner time."

