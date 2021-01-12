Beach Passes Already Sold Out For This Jersey Shore Town

Beach passes for the 2021 season are already sold out for one Jersey Shore town.

The 5,500 passes that were allotted for this year were on sale for $110 in December, NJ.com reports.

Not many knew the passes were on sale, as they had been announced last month in a newsletter, read mostly by locals.

Even more frustrating to residents, more than half of the passes were allegedly sold to out-of-towners.

An announcement on the Spring Lake website says the borough reached its sales total, which equate to the numbers sold during Summer 2020.

"Due to the uncertainty of the ongoing Pandemic we will not be selling or waitlisting any further Seasonal Beach badges at this time," the site says.

"Pool Facility Lockers and Badges will be going on sale during the early part of 2021."

Daily $10 passes will be available come beach season.

