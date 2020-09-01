Bayonne's Marist High School To Close In June

Marist High School in Bayonne will be closing in June.

Declining enrollment and financial deficits ultimately forced the Catholic prep school's doors shut, President Peter G. Kane said in an announcement .

"As many of you know, since 2017 we’ve undertaken various efforts to grow enrollment and launched a 'Save The School' campaign to help raise the critical $1.5 million necessary to bridge our operational gaps," Kane said.

"Despite our best efforts, we were successful in raising only $750,000.

This year's enrollment is at an all-time low of 235 students, and the school's projected revenue is "simply insufficient to pay teacher and staff wages and benefits, utilities, maintenance, and other essential expenses after June 2020," Kane said.

Marist opened in September 1954 as a male-only school. It later moved to the grounds where the current campus stands and a new building went up in 1964.

In 1986, Marist became co-ed.

"For over fifty years, Marist High School has fostered three distinct traditions: the pursuit of academic excellence, the heritage of Catholic education, and the unique spirit and heritage of the Marist Brothers," its website says.

Kane thanked everyone who contributed to the "Save the School" campaign and assured everyone that the funds were vital in "maintaining the continuity necessary as we explored all available options to avoid this outcome."

