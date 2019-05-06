Contact Us
Bayonne Man Arrested In Connection With Violent RHONJ Home Invasion

James Mainello, 51, of Bayonne, was charged last Friday with robbery, aggravated assault, theft, weapon possession, burglary and criminal restraint in connection with a Holmdel home invasion involving Dina Manzo and David Cantin.
A 51-year-old Bayonne man was being held at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution after his arrest in connection with a violent home invasion of a "Real Housewives of New Jersey" cast member, authorities said.

James Mainello, 51, was charged last Friday with robbery, aggravated assault, theft, weapon possession, burglary and criminal restraint, Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccion said.

David Cantin and his fiancée Claudine “Dina” Manzo were confronted by two men waiting for them inside of their Holmdel townhouse around 10:55 p.m. May 13, 2017, reports say.

One man struck Cantin several times with a baseball bat while Manzo was punched multiple times by the other, police said. Cantin and Manzo were bound together while the attackers stole cash and jewelry, then fled, authorities said.

Cantin freed himself and called police. He and Manzo, who suffered a broken nose, were taken to a local hospital for treatment and released that evening.

Mainello was arrested Friday after a nearly two-year investigation by the Holmdel and Bayonne Departments, the U.S. Marshals Service and Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.

A first appearance at the Monmouth County Superior Court was scheduled this week for Mainello.  A detention hearing is also expected to be scheduled following his first appearance to determine whether Mainello will be released or detained pending trial.

