Barstool CEO's Leaked Sex Tape May Have Caused Drop In Penn Shares

Barstool CEO Dave Portnoy's sex tape that leaked over the weekend may have caused a dip on shares of Penn National Gaming, Fox reports.

Barstool dished out $136 million for a 36 percent share of the casino and racetrack company in January 2020.

Since the video was leaked, Penn's shares dropped approximately 2.6 percent.

Portnoy tweeted his response to the situation in a video and even encouraged investors to "buy the dip."

Seriously though thanks to our fans for their never ending support. It’s what allows us to be us. $penn pic.twitter.com/jMfBViHMUH — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) April 6, 2021

