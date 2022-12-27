BARROOM BRAWL: Dumont Man Charged With Assaulting Fellow Patron, Police On Christmas Eve

A patron at a Dumont tavern was taken to the hospital after another customer hit him in the face with a bar stool on Christmas Eve, authorities said.

Michael Robertson, 32, meanwhile, ended up spending the holiday in jail after fighting with officers who responded to the call of a patron throwing things in the East Madison Avenue establishment, Dumont Police Chief Brian Joyce said.

The officers also tended to the victim, who'd been cut when Robertson swung a bar stool at him, the chief said.

Members of the Dumont Volunteer Ambulance Corps took the man to Englewood Hospital and Medical Center, he said.

Robertson “placed his hands on an officer and resisted his lawful arrest,” Joyce added.

Once at headquarters, he spit at an officer, the chief said.

Robertson remained held in the Bergen County Jail on Tuesday, charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, obstruction and spitting on a law enforcement officer.

No other injuries were reported, Joyce said.

