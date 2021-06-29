BAIL REFORM: Released Twice In 10 Days, Bergen Man Gropes Woman, Police Say

A repeat offender wanted for groping a local woman may have been ready to strike again when a Ridgefield Park police officer grabbed him, authorities said.

It became the third time that Michael Hernandez, 22, had been arrested in Bergen County in a little over a month -- as well as the third time that police ended up seeing him released.

The first time, they were required to release Hernandez under New Jersey's bail reform law after they said they caught him breaking into cars on May 16.

SEE: Detective Work Produces Ridgefield Park Vehicle Burglary Arrest

Ten days later (May 26), Hernandez and two other men stole a cab in Union City that they later crashed, injuring two women in another vehicle, during a chase in Fairview, authorities said.

Police charged Hernandez with two counts of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and receiving stolen property in that incident and sent him to the Bergen County Jail.

FACE-PLANT FOLLOW-UP: Ridgefield Park Man Charged In Hudson Stolen Cab Chase, Crash In Fairview

Exactly a week later (Jan. 2), a Central Judicial Processing Court judge in Hackensack ordered Hernandez's release -- with conditions -- pending trial.

A 40-year-old village resident reported being sexually assaulted by Hernandez near Park Street less than two weeks after that (June 15).

Detectives were looking for him when a patrol officer spotted Hernandez a week later (June 22) in the same general area as the first assault, Police Chief Joseph Rella said.

The officer also saw a woman nearby and immediately grabbed Hernandez, the chief said.

Hernandez was charged with criminal sexual contact and sent, once again, to the county lockup.

Once again, the result was the same.

Hernandez had been in the jail six days this time before a judge on Monday (June 29) ordered his release pending trial, again with conditions, records show.

Hernandez, who's also charged in Hudson County for the taxi cab incident, now faces three separate trials for a sting of incidents that occurred over a little more than a month.

