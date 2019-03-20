'Back In Lockdown': Viral Outbreak Reemerges At West Milford Senior Living Facility

Just when The Chelsea at Bald Eagle residents were celebrating the end of a five-week viral outbreak that had them severely isolated, it came back.

The Norovirus is a gastrointestinal virus that first broke out Feb. 15 at the West Milford facility, forcing the 146 residents to eat in their rooms, and skip socializing and exercise, NorthJersey.com reports .

The virus returned this week, sickening three as of Tuesday, the report says.

"No eating in the dining hall. No happy hour. No bingo games," a relative of one resident told the media outlet. "The residence is back in lockdown."

Nearly a third of the residents and a quarter of the staff (more than 65 people altogether) were sickened in the first outbreak, the outlet said.

Everyone at the facility is required to be tested during this outbreak, and special cleaning products are being used to try to eliminate the virus.

Norovirus is very contagious and causes vomiting, diarrhea, nausea and stomach pain, the CDC reports. It's very common due to how easily it spreads (even through contaminated foods and surfaces).

