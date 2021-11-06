Babysitter Gets Three Years For Fondling Wayne Youngster, 13, After Sharing Booze, Pot

UPDATE: A 33-year-old babysitter was sentenced to three years in state prison Friday for fondling a 13-year-old Wayne youngster after giving the victim booze and pot.

Joseph Montgomery of Paterson wasted little time accepting a deal from prosecutors after authorities charged him in February with aggravated criminal sexual contact, criminal sexual contact and child endangerment.

He pleaded guilty in March to a single second-degree child endangerment charge that requires him to serve 2½ years before he'll be eligible for parole.

Wayne police had responded to a local home on Jan. 2 on a report of the child being “inappropriately touched” by Montgomery on New Year’s Eve, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Wayne Police Chief Jack McNiff said in a joint release.

Township investigators and detectives from the prosecutor’s Special Victims Unit spoke with the victim, among others, and determined that Montgomery “provided the child with alcoholic beverages and marijuana and then inappropriately touched the child,” they said.

Passaic County Assistant Prosecutor Alyssa DiSturco secured the guilty plea and sentence, which also includes lifetime parole supervision and mandatory Megan’s Law registration as a sex offender.

NOTE: Authorities warn parents that those who rape, molest or otherwise sexually assault young children are often known to the family -- and at times exhibit warning signs that such behavior is possible.

They urge parents or guardians to never leave their youngsters with any adult in whom they don't have 100% trust and confidence.

They also remind loved ones to always remain attentive to indications from their children of discomfort with a particular adult -- or signs that they may have been abused.

