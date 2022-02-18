Contact Us
Babysitter Falls Through Floor Of Ridgewood Home, Child OK

Jerry DeMarco
Responders tend to the sitter at 417 Prospect Street in Ridgewood.
Responders tend to the sitter at 417 Prospect Street in Ridgewood. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

A babysitter was hospitalized after partially falling through the floor of a single-family Ridgewood home under renovation.

The young boy wasn't hospitalized at the father's wishes after members of the Ridgewood Ambulance Corps checked him out following the incident on Prospect Street early Friday afternoon, Feb. 18.

The adult sitter's leg had fallen through the floor, responders said. She was taken to The Valley Hospital.

Meanwhile, village firefighters summoned a building inspector after finding no construction permits displayed at the home, where work apparently was being done. No contractors' vehicles were seen in the area, either.

Ridgewood police also responded.

