Babysitter Admits Fondling Wayne Youngster, 13, After Sharing Booze, Pot

A 33-year-old babysitter admitted Friday that he fondled a 13-year-old Wayne youngster on New Year’s Eve after giving the victim booze and pot, authorities said.

Joseph Montgomery wasted little time accepting a deal from prosecutors that will see him sentenced to three years in state prison, 85% of which he must serve before becoming eligible with parole.

Family members watched as Montgomery entered the plea in Superior Court in Paterson, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Wayne Police Chief Jack McNiff said in a joint release.

McNiff’s officers had responded to the home on Jan. 2 on a report of the child being “inappropriately touched” by him, they said in the release.

Township investigators and detectives from the prosecutor’s Special Victims Unit spoke with the victim, among others, and determined that Montgomery “provided the child with alcoholic beverages and marijuana and then inappropriately touched the child,” it said.

They then charged him on Feb. 17 with aggravated criminal sexual contact, criminal sexual contact and child endangerment.

Under terms of the deal, Montgomery pleaded guilty to a single second-degree child endangerment charge.

Passaic County Assistant Prosecutor Alyssa DiSturco, in turn, will seek the three-year term when Superior Court Judge Sohail Mohammed sentences him in Paterson on May 28, authorities said.

Montgomery will also be subject to lifetime parole supervision and must register as a Megan’s Law sex offender.

NOTE: Authorities warn parents that those who rape, molest or otherwise sexually assault young children are often known to the family -- and at times exhibit warning signs that such behavior is possible.

They urge parents or guardians to never leave their youngsters with any adult in whom they don't have 100% trust and confidence.

They also remind loved ones to always remain attentive to indications from their children of discomfort with a particular adult -- or signs that they may have been abused.

