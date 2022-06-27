Baby Pulled From Backyard Paramus Pool

A 1-year-old boy was pulled from a backyard pool in Paramus early Monday evening, authorities confirmed.

Officers rushed to a call of CPR in progress shortly before 7 p.m., Deputy Police Chief Robert Guidetti said.

"Patrol units arrived on scene and determined that the infant was found and pulled from the backyard pool," Guidetti said.

Responders said the baby had been in the water for at least 15 minutes and possibly longer.

The officers conducted CPR for about 20 minutes before he was taken to the Valley Hospital in Ridgewood.

"At this time nothing appears suspicious," Guidetti said. "The Paramus Detective Bureau and the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office are still processing the scene."

State child welfare authorities were among the responders.

Reports of children in North Jersey drowning at this early point in the summer have become more than alarming.

A 7-year-old Newark girl drowned over the weekend in a backyard Teaneck pool that its owners rent out for parties, authorities said.

SEE: 7-Year-Old City Girl Who Drowned In Rented Teaneck Backyard Pool Was Reported Missing

