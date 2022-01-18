Baby Daddy's Response To '16 & Pregnant' Star's Death Causes Controversy Online

“We didn’t lose anything.”

Those were the words Derek Taylor tweeted after last Saturday's death of Jordan Cashmyer, with whom he shares a daughter. The couple was featured together on the popular MTV show "16 & Pregnant" in 2014 before the birth of their daughter, Genevieve.

Taylor's comment was posted by Instagram account @teenmomshade room. Some are calling it heartless, others say it's truthful.

"Well, she had nothing to do with her daughter & hasn’t seen her in years," one Instagram user writes. "As far as they are concerned, his daughter lost her mom years ago. At least now she has an excuse for not being there for her first daughter."

"I get she wasn’t around but this comment was a bit heartless at bare minimum keep it to yourself," another said. "But this also may be his grieving as someone else said on here or he grieved it when she was gone off drugs I don’t know but the comment I didn’t c last time he should not have said that."

Taylor and Cashmyer broke up shortly after the show aired and Cashmyer signed over custody to Taylor’s mother in 2015, according to multiple news outlets. She supposedly did not maintain a relationship with Genevieve.

She had not posted anything about her daughter on social media since March 2016.

Since then, Cashmyer worked as a dancer at a strip club and was arrested for cocaine and heroin possession twice, serving several years of probation starting in June 2017, according to Radar.

It appears she was attempting to get sober in 2020, as she announced her pregnancy with fiance Michael Schaffer. In January 2021 she celebrated one year of sobriety, according to her social media.

Not long after the pair welcomed daughter Lyla, Schaffer died of a heroin overdose in Sept. 2021, OK! Magazine reports. Now, Cashmyer's second daughter has been orphaned.

The circumstances surrounding Cashmyer’s death were unknown and her death is under investigation. The cause and manner of her death have also not been released.

