Baby Badly Bruised At Unlicensed Newark Daycare, Mom Says

A mom is warning other parents after an employee at an unlicensed Newark daycare fell down the stairs while holding her six-month-old baby girl -- severely bruising the child's face, CBS reports.

Anari Ormond got a text from the owner of J & A Nursery on Eastern Parkway Tuesday saying her baby girl Zuri was bit by a two-year-old boy three times in the stomach while left unattended, she said in an Instagram post.

"When I got there I was stopped at the door with a completely different story," the mom said.

"Now she told me that she 'went upstairs to get Neosporin and fell down the stairs holding Zuri.'"

No one answered the door at the nursery when CBS showed up.

Ormond says she pays $800 a month for the nursery school's services, where eight other children go daily -- but wants it shut down.

