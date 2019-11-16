Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Prosecutor: Midland Park HS Neighbor Had 263 Child Porn Files
News

Baby Badly Bruised At Unlicensed Newark Daycare, Mom Says

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Baby Zuri suffered bruising on her face after a daycare employee fell down the stairs while holding her, her mom Anari Ormond said.
Baby Zuri suffered bruising on her face after a daycare employee fell down the stairs while holding her, her mom Anari Ormond said. Photo Credit: Anari Ormond

A mom is warning other parents after an employee at an unlicensed Newark daycare fell down the stairs while holding her six-month-old baby girl -- severely bruising the child's face, CBS reports.

Anari Ormond got a text from the owner of J & A Nursery on Eastern Parkway Tuesday saying her baby girl Zuri was bit by a two-year-old boy three times in the stomach while left unattended, she said in an Instagram post.

"When I got there I was stopped at the door with a completely different story," the mom said.

"Now she told me that she 'went upstairs to get Neosporin and fell down the stairs holding Zuri.'"

No one answered the door at the nursery when CBS showed up.

Ormond says she pays $800 a month for the nursery school's services, where eight other children go daily -- but wants it shut down.

Click here for more from CBS.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.