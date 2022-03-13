Award-Winning US Journalist Killed In Ukraine By Russians, Say Police Alongside Photo Of Body

A Peabody Award-winning documentarian who formerly contributed to the "New York Times" was killed by Russian forces in Ukraine, authorities said.

Video journalist Brent Renaud, 51, was shot by Russian troops who opened fire on a car near the Romanivsky Bridge in Irpin, Kyiv Chief of Police Andrey Nebitov said.

Nebitov released a disturbing image of Renaud's body, along with identifying documents. Two other reporters were hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

"The occupants cynical kill even journalists of the international media who try to show the truth about the inaction of Russian troops in Ukraine," the chief said. "Of course, the profession of a journalist is a risk, but US citizen Brent Renaud paid his life for trying to highlight the aggressor's ingenuity, cruelty and ruthlessness."

Renaud was apparently not reporting for The Times while in Ukraine, the New York Post says. He and his brother, Craig Renaud, worked on documentaries together in Afghanistan, Iran, Egypt and more, their website says.

