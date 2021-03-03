Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Authorities: Day Care Sitter, 65, Indicted For Raping Passaic Girl, 8
News

Authorities: Wayne Homeowner Leads Police To Porch Pirate From Paramus

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Betty Corniel
Betty Corniel Photo Credit: WAYNE PD

A porch pirate from Paramus was picked up by Wayne police after a homeowner prevented her from retrieving a credit card delivered to the resident’s address, authorities said.

Detectives seized Betty Corniel, 30, and her vehicle after she approached the homeowner, said there’d been a package delivery mix-up and asked to be called once it arrived, Detective Capt. Dan Daly said.

The homeowner retrieved the package when it showed up, then spotted Corniel looking for it – including going through the resident’s mailbox, Daly said.

Responding detectives found that the name on the package didn’t match the homeowner’s or Corniel’s, he said. Inside was a credit card that wasn’t in either of their names, either, the captain said. 

The same went for a package that was delivered to the resident the day before, he said.

Police found yet another package in Corniel’s car that also contained a credit card in someone else’s name, Daly said.

They charged Corniel with credit card theft and attempted credit card theft, then released her on a summons to appear in court under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law.

An investigation was continuing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.