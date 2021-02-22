Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Springsteen's Federal DWI Hearing Streams Live For Reporters This Week
News

Authorities: Sitter From Paterson, 33, Fondles Wayne Kid After Sharing Booze, Pot

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Joseph Montgomery
Joseph Montgomery Photo Credit: PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A 33-year-old Paterson man babysitting on New Year’s Eve gave booze and pot to a 13-year-old Wayne youngster before fondling the underage teen, authorities charged.

Joseph Montgomery was arrested last Wednesday, but Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Wayne Police Chief Jack McNiff didn’t announce it until Monday.

In a joint release, Valdes and McNiff said Wayne police responded to the home on Jan. 2 on a report of the child being “inappropriately touched” by Montgomery.

Detectives from the prosecutor’s Special Victims Unit and Wayne Police Department spoke with the alleged victim, among others, and determined that Montgomery “provided the child with alcoholic beverages and marijuana and then inappropriately touched the child.”

Montgomery was being held in the Passaic County Jail pending a detention hearing Tuesday in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

He’s charged with aggravated criminal sexual contact, criminal sexual contact and child endangerment.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.