Authorities Seek Help ID'ing Graffiti Taggers Who Vandalized Kids' Playground In Mahwah

Authorities asked the public for help identifying the vandal or vandals who attacked a children's playground in Mahwah.

Township officials said they hope to have the graffiti cleaned from Winter's Park by Monday.

"The police department is investigating this incident," said Mayor James Wysocki, a retired township police officer who's also a lifelong Mahwah resident, said shortly after resident Michele Greenwald Mariani discovered it.

The mayor called it "very disheartening to see this damage."

He noted that the township is "in the process of purchasing and installing surveillance cameras at all of our parks" while noting that it unfortunately didn't come in time for Winter's Park -- which had been revived in recent years by a group of dedicated volunteers.

Wysocki asked that anyone who might have seen something, recognizes any of the tags or has information (or surveillance video) that could help find those responsible contact Mahwah police: (201) 529-1000.

