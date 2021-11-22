Authorities Probe Where, Why, How Brooklyn Man Who Showed Up At Passaic Hospital Was Shot

A Brooklyn man turned up in a Passaic hospital with a gunshot wound, said authorities who were trying to determine where, why and how he was shot.

The 21-year-old gunshot victim was brought by private vehicle to St. Mary’s General Hospital shortly before 11:30 p.m. Sunday, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Passaic Police Chief Luis A. Guzman said in a joint release.

He was later transferred to Saint Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson with what they said was a non-fatal wound.

"At this time no crime scene has been located," Valdes and Guzman said at noontime Monday.

The prosecutor asked that anyone with information that could help authorities get to the bottom of the shooting contact her office’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org. Or contact the Paterson Police Ceasefire Unit at (973) 321-1342.

