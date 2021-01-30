Authorities: Pompton Lakes HS Teacher From PA Found Dead At School Of Suicide

A teacher from Pennsylvania who was found dead at Pompton Lakes High School had apparently killed himself, authorities said Saturday.

Although an autopsy was to determine the official cause, the death of Patrick Moccia, 47, of Doylestown, PA, was “believed to be the result of an apparent suicide,” Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Pompton Lakes Police Chief Derek Clark said in a joint announcement.

Police found the body of Moccia, who taught at the school, shortly after 9 p.m. Friday following a search on a welfare check, they said.

“This investigation is active and ongoing,” Valdes and Clark said. “More information will be released when it becomes available.”

Patrick Moccia FACEBOOK

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

Or text CONNECT to 741-741.You are not alone.

