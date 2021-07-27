Authorities: Paterson Police Nab Attempted Murder Suspect With Gun, Heroin

A 20-year-old Paterson man was charged with attempted murder, among other offenses, for shooting and wounding a 19-year-old city resident in a notorious drug neighborhood, authorities said.

City police who chased down Dazhier Huggins found him carrying a 9mm handgun and 100 heroin folds near the corner of Lafayette and Mercer Streets, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint announcement.

Two nights earlier, Huggins shot the victim at the corner of Carroll and Harrison streets, they said.

The victim was treated at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center.

Huggins, meanwhile, remained held in the Passaic County Jail.

He’s charged with attempted murder, resisting arrest and drug and weapons possession.

