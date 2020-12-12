Authorities: Paterson PD Raid COVID-Violating Hookah Lounge For 3rd Time In Two Months

BASH CRASH: More than 100 patrons were partying at a Paterson hookah lounge well past midnight Friday when they were joined by a group of uninvited guests.

City police had raided Fadi Abuawad’s Besan Café and reported several COVID restriction violations twice two months ago after finding 160 people there one night and more than 300 another, authorities said.

This time, police followed the sound of loud DJ music at the East Railway Avenue building shortly after 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

In back, they found more than 100 people gathered at tables inside a closed addition, Speziale said, adding that several were drinking and smoking hookah, filling the enclosure with smoke.

Inside the main building were more people smoking, the director said.

Police chased the crowds, then charged Abuawad, 37, of Paterson with maintaining a nuisance, allowing smoking indoors, violating the city’s noise ordinance and not having an entertainment license.

“Due to the large number of people within the location, combined with the smoking of hookah, he was creating an environment that posed a risk to public safety,” Speziale said.

Copies of the violations and the reports were forwarded to the ABC Division for follow up and the issuance of executive order violation notices, he said.

Under an executive order signed by Gov. Phil Murphy, bars and restaurants in New Jersey cannot serve food or beverages past 10 p.m. as part of an attempt to stem the spread of COVID-19. The number of patrons allowed at a time also cannot exceed 25% of the establishment’s capacity.

Addressing illegal gatherings isn’t only about stemming COVID’s spread, city officials say: It’s also a quality-of-life and regulatory issue.

For one thing, they tend to attract crime. For another, the owners and operators avoid both regulation and the necessary fees and taxes that honest business owners pay.

City authorities said community members had previously complained about the Besan Café, where a couple was shot shortly before dawn in 2019.

SEE: Paterson Officials Raid, Close Hookah Lounge Where Couple Was Shot

City officials ordered the business closed at the time until certain requirements were met.

Ten months later, police were back.

SEE: Sweep Of Illegal After-Hours Clubs Continues With Raid At Popular Hookah Lounge

This past October, city police said they found large groups exceeding COVID limits and violating social distancing orders on separate nights.

SEE: Authorities Close Packed Paterson Nightclubs

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.