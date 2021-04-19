Authorities: Passaic Man Sexually Assaulted Pre-Teen

A Passaic man sexually assaulted a pre-teen at least twice over the past few months, authorities charged.

Quirino Rojas, 37, remained held Monday in the Passaic County Jail on two counts each of aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault and child endangerment.

Special Victims Unit detectives interviewed the youngster after city police were called on Saturday, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Passaic Police Chief Louis A. Guzman said in a joint announcement Monday.

“The victim reported being sexually abused by [Rojas] on multiple occasions between the ages of 12 and 13 years old at a residence in Passaic between January and April of 2021,” their release says.

Assistant Passaic County Prosecutor Alyssa DiSturco will ask a judge during a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson to order that Rojas remain held pending trial, they said.

******

NOTE: Authorities warn parents that those who rape, molest or otherwise sexually assault young children are often known to the family -- and at times exhibit warning signs that such behavior is possible.

They urge parents or guardians to never leave their youngsters with any adult in whom they don't have 100% trust and confidence.

They also remind loved ones to always remain attentive to indications from their children of discomfort with a particular adult -- or signs that they may have been abused.

If you suspect that anyone has harmed your child, contact authorities immediately.

******

ALSO SEE: A Guatemalan national living in Fairview hid his cellphone behind shampoo bottles to record video of an underage girl in the shower – and in doing so gave investigators all the evidence they needed, authorities said.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/cliffsidepark/news/got-me-man-recorded-himself-shooting-shower-video-of-underage-bergen-girl-authorities-say/807299/

******

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.