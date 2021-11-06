Authorities: PA Fugitive Nabbed With Bogus Docs At Little Ferry Bank

A Pennsylvania fugitive was carrying bank receipts in different names when Little Ferry police nabbed him at a local branch, authorities said.

Police were called when Ian James, 37, of the Bronx tried to make a transaction -- which he said was to help pay child support -- Thursday afternoon at the TD Bank on Main Street, Chief James Walters said.

James gave a bogus name, Social Security number and driver's license from Georgia when officers arrived, Walters said Friday.

They fingerprinted him and and found an extraditable warrant out of Harrisburg, as well as another bogus driver's license -- out of Rhode Island -- and the various bank documents, the chief said.

James remained held Friday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on charges of credit card theft, wrongful impersonation, exhibiting false documents and being a fugitive from justice in Dauphin County, PA.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.