Authorities: Mahwah Woman Stabbed Dead, Husband In Custody After Calling Police

A Mahwah woman was dead and her husband in custody following a domestic dispute early Tuesday, authorities said.

Emergency responders went to Indian Field Court, a Mahwah townhouse development off Hilltop Road near the Rockland border, after the 73-year-old suspect apparently called Ramsey police.

He told them he'd stabbed his wife about an hour or so earlier and thought she was dead, they said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the home by ALS and the weapon was recovered, authorities confirmed.

Detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor's Major Crimes Unit were interviewing the husband Tuesday morning as part of an investigation with Mahwah police.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

