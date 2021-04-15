Authorities ID Union City Man Accused Of Kidnapping, Sexually Assaulting Woman Resting In Car

A 44-year-old Union City man was arrested and charged with the kidnap and sexual assault of a 26-year-old woman resting in her car earlier this week, authorities said Thursday.

The woman parked her car and left it running in the midtown area of Kennedy Boulevard in Union City when Juan Gonzalez-Fuentes got inside and drove her to a nearby location around around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Gonzalez-Fuentes drove the woman to a downtown area of North Bergen, and woke her up by sexually assaulting her, Suarez said.

Gonzalez-Fuentes fled the scene but was arrested at the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office in Jersey City just after 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

He was charged with kidnapping, carjacking, burglary, two counts of aggravated sexual assault and aggravated sexual criminal contact.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit and the Union City and North Bergen Police Departments are actively investigating this case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1234. All information will be kept confidential.

