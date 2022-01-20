Authorities ID One Of Two Victims Slain In Jersey Shore Shooting

Two people died Wednesday in a Monmouth County, authorities said.

A female victim has been identified as 18-year-old Samore Edwards of Plainfield in Union County, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office. A male victim had yet to be positively identified as of Thursday.

Neptune Township police responded to the 1300 block of Washington Avenue on a report of a shooting around 8:15 p.m., according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey. Police found the two victims in a parked vehicle, she said.

Edwards was pronounced dead at the scene. The male victim was transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival, Linskey said.

Anyone with any information about this matter is being urged to contact Prosecutor’s Office Detective Christopher Guy toll-free at 1-800-533-7443 or Neptune Township Police Department Detective Darell Harris at 732-988-8000 Ext. 408.

Anyone who feels the need to remain anonymous but has information about this or any crime can submit a tip to Monmouth County Crime Stoppers by calling their confidential telephone tip line at 1-800-671-4400.

