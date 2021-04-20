Authorities: Fleeing Paterson Pair Crash After Stabbing One Man, Hitting Another With Tire Iron

Two Paterson residents who stabbed one young man in the neck and hit another in the head with a tire iron were caught after they crashed their car into a house while fleeing, authorities said Tuesday.

Officers seized Maisara Mousa, 22, at the scene of the crash near the corner of Paxton Street and 6th Avenue shortly before midnight Monday.

Amer Mousa, 20, fled the scene and was at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center, where he’d gone for treatment, arrested shortly before 7:30 a.m. Monday authorities said.

The pair crashed a Ford Mustang after assaulting two 20-year-old city men, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint release without disclosing a possible motive.

Those victims were hospitalized with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, they said.

Maisara Mousa is charged with first-degree attempted murder and weapons offenses. He remained held Tuesday in the Passaic County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

Amer Mousa is charged with aggravated assault and weapons offenses. He was being released Tuesday afternoon, with conditions, under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law, Valdes and Baycora said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.