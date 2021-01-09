Authorities: Ex-Con Charged With Murder In Shooting Outside Passaic High-Rise

A dispute between ex-cons ended with one shooting and killing the other outside a Passaic housing complex, authorities said Wednesday.

Detectives from the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office and Passaic police were assisted by federal agents when they captured Nysheem T. Mann, 32, during a traffic stop on Washington Street near Broadway in Paterson early Tuesday night, they said.

Mann, of Paterson, was charged with gunning down Donyell Coley two days earlier in the parking lot at Speer Village, where the 41-year-old victim lived.

Coley, who was struck several times, arrived at St. Mary’s Hospital in a private vehicle at 5:50 a.m. Sunday, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Passaic Police Chief Luis A. Guzman said.

He was pronounced dead about 45 minutes later, they said.

Mann served three years in state prison after being convicted of gun and drug possession, resisting arrest via a traffic pursuit and receiving stolen property, records show.

He was released in 2017 only to be arrested again by Mahwah police, who said they found Mann carrying a loaded gun during a Route 17 traffic stop several months later. READ MORE….

Coley served several years in state prison for the gruesome vehicular death of a homeless man.

Coley admitted that he was speeding on the wrong side of Market Street while drunk and high on marijuana and angel dust when his car slammed into 23-year-old Robert Garcia in March 2001.

Police said he drove a few blocks with Garcia’s body wedged in his windshield before pulling it out and driving off.

Less than two weeks after pleading guilty, Coley ran from police after hitting an officer’s car during a pursuit. A conviction for that crime was added to the death by auto sentence, records show.

Mann is charged with murder and weapons offenses, including being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, in Coley's killing. He remained held in the Passaic County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

