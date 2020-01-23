Authorities: Ex-Clark Man Swiped Thousands From Juvenile Relative's Inheritance

A former Clark resident siphoned thousands of dollars from an inheritance left to a juvenile relative, an indictment returned by a Union County grand jury charges.

Anthony DiRobbio, 60, of Silver Springs, FL, was named a trustee of the estate left to his adult nephew and great-grandson, a juvenile, after the 2015 death of his 72-year-old sister, the Union County Prosecutor's Office's said.

The juvenile’s share of the estate, which amounted to more than $85,000, was to be released when he turned 25, authorities said.

From the creation of the trust's bank account in June 2016 through mid-November 2018, less than $10,000 was paid out for the benefit of the juvenile, the prosecutor's office said in a joint release with Clark police.

DiRobbio was charged with misapplication of entrusted property.

