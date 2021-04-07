Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Rutherford Bank Robbed Of $2,300
News

Authorities: Detectives Bust Driver, Accomplice In Months-Old Passaic Pedestrian Hit-Run

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Carinell Pellot, Matthew Cancel
Carinell Pellot, Matthew Cancel Photo Credit: PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A 27-year-old Passaic driver sped off after his car struck and severely injured another city resident last fall, said authorities who also charged a Prospect Park woman with trying to cover up his involvement.

Matthew Cancel was behind the wheel of a 2015 Mercedes-Benz that struck the 64-year-old victim at Market and Hudson streets on Oct. 25, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Passaic Police Chief Luis Guzman said in a joint announcement.

The victim was treated at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson for serious bodily injuries, they said.

Detectives tied Cancel to the crash and charged him with leaving the scene of an accident with serious bodily injury.

They also charged Carinell Pellot, 23, with hindering Cancel’s arrest by lying to police.

Both had first appearances scheduled Wednesday in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.