Authorities: Clifton Man Who Sent Teen Porn Snapchat Messages Sexually Assaulted Child

A Clifton man already accused of sending pornographic Snapchat messages to a 14-year-old victim was charged Monday with sexually abusing an 11-year-old child.

Isaias Guadamur, 26, has been held in the Passaic County Jail since last Thursday, when authorities charged him with sending the illegal messages.

On Monday, he was charged with sexual assault and child endangerment stemming from what they said was unrelated abuse of another child.

City police called to a Paterson home were told that Guadamur sexually abused a pre-teen “on multiple occasions,” Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes said.

They then referred the case to Valdes’s Special Victims Unit.

Several witnesses, including the child, were interviewed before Guadamur was charged, the prosecutor said.

Assistant Passaic County Prosecutor Alyssa DiSturco will ask a judge to keep him detained until trial, she said.

