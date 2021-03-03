Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
UPDATE: Police ID Man, 29, Stabbed Dead In Bayonne
Attendant, 60, Found Dead At Route 46 Gas Station, No Foul Play Suspected

Jerry DeMarco
Little Ferry Sunoco, Route 46 at Bergen Turnpike
Little Ferry Sunoco, Route 46 at Bergen Turnpike Photo Credit: GoogleMaps

Authorities don't suspect any wrongdoing in the death of a 60-year-old attendant whose body was found at a Little Ferry gas station early Wednesday.

The day-shift attendant called police shortly before 7 a.m. after coming to work and finding his co-worker's body at the desk of the Sunoco station store on eastbound Route 46 at the Bergen Turnpike, an interchange once known as the "Little Ferry Circle" at the foot of the Winant Avenue Bridge over the Hackensack River.

The man apparently had been texting with his ex-girlfriend before he died, the chief said, adding that there were no signs of foul play or drug use, Police Chief James Walters said.

Police spoke with the man's son, who said he'd recently experienced health problems, Walters said.

"At this point, it's a natural death pending the results of an autopsy," he said.

The Bergen County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause of death.

