North Passaic Daily Voice
North Passaic Daily Voice

AT&T, Verizon Outages Reported Nationwide

Jerry DeMarco
Bergen, Passaic, Hudson and Westchester were among those area counties most affected.
Bergen, Passaic, Hudson and Westchester were among those area counties most affected by nationwide outages reported overnight and into Thursday morning by AT&T and Verizon, according to monitoring reports.

The problems reportedly began for Verizon around 1 a.m., most involving mobile phones, DownDetector.com reported.

They peaked around 8 a.m. before beginning to drop but still were being reported just before 11:30 a.m.

AT&T's problems climbed, meanwhile. Most involved Internet connections.

CHECK FOR OUTAGES IN YOUR AREA: DownDetector.com

