Atlantic City Woman, 57, Struck, Killed While Helping Stranded Motorist At Route 30 Crash Scene

A motorist who stopped to help another motorist involved in a crash was struck and killed in South Jersey, authorities said.

Atlantic City police were called to Route 30 on a report of a collision about 10 p.m. Wednesday, a department spokesman said.

Responding patrol officers found that a Jeep SUV operated by an unidentified driver, 35, from Atlantic City, struck a center median and became disabled in the left lane of eastbound traffic.

Several vehicles stopped to assist in the removal of the woman from the disabled vehicle, according to Lt. Kevin Fair.

Then, as a Toyota Camry driven by an unidentified 19-year-old Atlantic City driver approached the crash scene, she reportedly lost control of her vehicle, Fair said on Thursday.

The oncoming Toyota caused others helping help the crash victim to run for safety, Fair said.

But the Toyota apparently struck the Jeep.

Teresa Callaway, 57, of Atlantic City, was struck by the Toyota. She was pronounced dead at the scene, Fair said.

Other occupants of both vehicles were taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, with non-life threatening injuries, he said.

No one had been ticketed.

An investigation of the collisions remains active with help from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, the lieutenant said.

The Atlantic City Fire Department, Absecon Fire Department, Absecon Police Department, Pleasantville Police Department and New Jersey Department of Transportation also assisted at the fatal crash scene, Fair said.

Both directions of U.S. Route 30 were closed for a about four hours during the rescue effots and investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Atlantic City Police Department Accident Investigations Section at 609-347-5744 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

