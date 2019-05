An employee shuttle struck a median at Terminal B at Newark Liberty International Airport early Friday morning, WABC 7 reported.

The crash occurred around 5:30 a.m. on an express ramp at Level 2 of the terminal. ABout a dozen people suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to the station.

In a tweet, the airport said passenger access to Terminal B was limited to Level 1 "until further notice."

