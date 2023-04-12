Assault Weapons Seized, Car Salesman From Ramsey Arrested: Police

A car salesman from Ramsey remained held in the Bergen County Jail on Wednesday after local police said they seized assault weapons from his home earlier in the week.

Christopher Werling, 49, was taken into custody after officers responded to a call at his Airmount Avenue home shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Monday, April 10, Ramsey Police Chief Brian Lyman said.

He didn't say what prompted the call.

Police charged Werling with five counts of unlawful possession of assault weapons and sent him to the county lockup to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court, the chief said.

