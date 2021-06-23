Aspiring NJ Attorney Found Dead In PA Was 'Trying To Figure Out Way To Change The World'

Support is surging for the family of a 26-year-old aspiring attorney from New Jersey who was found dead in Pennsylvania last week.

Funeral services for Kevin Rosero will be at the Judkins Colonial Home in Plainfield from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 26.

Rosero's body was found in a wooded area of Richland Township, Pennsylvania last week. Brothers Anthony Gamble, 19, and Joshua Gamble, 17, of Franklin Township (Somerset County) have been charged in Rosero's death.

As of Wednesday, more than $12,400 had been raised on a GoFundMe page for Rosero's family.

A Plainfield High School and Rutgers University graduate, Rosero came to the U.S. with his parents from Ecuador and was set to begin working toward his masters degree in September.

"Kevin didn’t go to school to selfishly improve only his own life, he was trying to figure out a way to change the world," said Rosero's former PHS teacher, Joel Plummer.

"He was politically active and in our last discussion he was considering going to law school so he could practice immigration law. And now Kevin has been found brutally murdered.

This is Kevin. Kevin was my student at Plainfield High School and at Rutgers. This is Kevin at a seminar learning about... Posted by Joel Plummer on Friday, June 18, 2021

"His killers not only killed Kevin, but also all of his dreams of making other people’s lives more prosperous, more just, and more secure. His killers committed a crime against all of us because we all have been robbed of Kevin’s brilliance and compassion."

Mi buen niño Kevin Rosero, jamás pensé que que aquel día iba a ser la última vez que te abrazaría, miro tus fotografías... Posted by Vero Vinueza on Saturday, June 19, 2021

SHARING - These are my sweet, dear, amazing student, Kevin Rosero's parents, Marcelo Rosero and Cecy Tirado. Kevin was... Posted by Eva Fontanez on Sunday, June 20, 2021

