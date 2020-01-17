Asian Bakery SunMerry Opens In Hoboken

SunMerry Bakery and Cafe is expanding opening a third New Jersey location in Hoboken.

Customers can get a free pastry with a $10 purchase until Friday, Jan. 24 at the new Washington Street store, as part of its opening promotion.

The first 30 customers each day that spend at least $15 will also receive a free cooler bag.

Founded in Japan in the 60s, SunMerry expanded into Taiwan in 1986 and uses authentic Japanese baking techniques to craft one-of-a-kind pastries and other baked goods.

A Nutella roll from SunMerry Bakery, now open in Hoboken. @nutzesguerra Instagram

The bakery chain came to the states after joining with Happy Lemon in 2015. Now, SunMerry serves more than 80 varieties of fresh-baked bread and cakes bursting with traditional Japanese and Taiwanese flavors.

SunMerry came to New Jersey with locations in Fort Lee and Edison.

SunMerry, 159 Washington St., Hoboken

