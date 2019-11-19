Asbury Park's Paramount Theater Agrees To Access For Disabled, Avoids Federal Lawsuit

The owners of the historic Paramount Theater in Asbury Park have agreed to install wheelchair spaces and companion seats while adding accessible ticket and concession stands, among other improvements, in response to a complaint brought by the federal government.

The improvements will also include tactile signs with raised characters and Braille identifying all exits and restrooms and at least 47 assistive listening receivers, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said Tuesday.

Madison Asbury Convention Hall LLC reached the settlement with Carpenito’s office to avoid legal proceedings under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Federal authorities will monitor compliance over the next three years, the U.S. attorney noted.

“This agreement begins a new era for the historic Paramount Theater, which will enable all audiences, with or without disabilities, to enjoy the venue and its performances,” Carpenito said.

“We commend the Paramount Theater for making the changes necessary to come into compliance with the ADA,” he said.

The agreement was reached under Title III of the ADA, which prohibits places of public accommodation from discriminating against individuals with disabilities, Carpenito said.

Officially opened on July 11, 1930, the 1,600-seat Paramount is at the north end of the Asbury Park boardwalk in a building that includes Convention Hall.

Major acts have played there over the years -- among them, Bruce Springsteen, who's made a couple of surprise appearances. It has hosted the New Jersey Hall of Fame induction ceremonies the past several years, as well.

Anyone who believes they may have been victims of discrimination may file a complaint with the U.S Attorney’s Office at Civil Rights Enforcement .

Additional information about the ADA can be found at ADA, or by calling the Department of Justice’s toll-free information line at (800) 514-0301 or (800) 514-0383 (TDD) .

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.