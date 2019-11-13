Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

News

Asbury Park Drag Queen Crashes Trump Impeachment Hearings

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Pissi Myles, an Asbury Park drag queen, stole the show at the impeachment hearings in Washington.
Pissi Myles, an Asbury Park drag queen, stole the show at the impeachment hearings in Washington. Photo Credit: CSPAN

An Asbury Park drag queen broke some of the tension at the first public impeachment hearings on Capitol Hill Wednesday.

Pissi Myles, emulating actress Missi Pyle, donned a red latex dress and platinum wig in the halls of the Longworth building.

“It’s a crazy day in Washington," she told NBC News . "I’m flipping my wig over the high-energy proceedings today."

Myles' husband said she was there covering the hearings for new start-up app called Happs.

The award-winning drag queen was featured in "Cosmopolitan," on RuPaul’s What’s the T Podcast, produces comedy show "Ham and Milk: An Unbalanced Meal with NYC’s The Dairy Queens," and more.

Myles in 2017 wrote and starred in viral video parody "Babashook" after The Babadook's sexually was outed online.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.