Asbury Park Drag Queen Crashes Trump Impeachment Hearings

An Asbury Park drag queen broke some of the tension at the first public impeachment hearings on Capitol Hill Wednesday.

Pissi Myles, emulating actress Missi Pyle, donned a red latex dress and platinum wig in the halls of the Longworth building.

“It’s a crazy day in Washington," she told NBC News . "I’m flipping my wig over the high-energy proceedings today."

Myles' husband said she was there covering the hearings for new start-up app called Happs.

The award-winning drag queen was featured in "Cosmopolitan," on RuPaul’s What’s the T Podcast, produces comedy show "Ham and Milk: An Unbalanced Meal with NYC’s The Dairy Queens," and more.

Myles in 2017 wrote and starred in viral video parody "Babashook" after The Babadook's sexually was outed online.

