Art Curator From Englewood Charged With Stealing Client's $273,000

Jerry DeMarco
Inhee Moon
Inhee Moon Photo Credit: BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A curator from Englewood illegally pocketed $273,000 from a sale that she’d brokered for a client for a piece of artwork, authorities charged.

Inhee Moon, 53, diverted the money into a personal account “and ultimately into a real estate property that she owned,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Detectives from Musella’s Financial Crimes Unit arrested Moon this week after investigating a complaint against her, the prosecutor said.

The Seoul, Korea native was released on a summons to appear in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on theft by deception charges.

