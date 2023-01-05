Arrow Was Lodged In Dog's Organs But NJ Shelter Had No Clue Until It Was Too Late

Jan. 2 began much like any other day for Phoenix and the volunteers of the Bloomfield Animal Shelter.

The pup was on a walk with one of her favorite handlers when she began to show signs of distress, and became unable to stand on her own, the shelter said on social media.

Minutes later, she died at an emergency animal hospital. It wasn't until further examination that caretakers found a foreign metal object lodged through Phoenix's thorax and liver: She'd been shot with a crossbow and arrow.

"We, along with our vet partners, are still unclear how she lived this long without signs of pain or distress," the shelter said. "Judging by her wounds, this abuse didn’t occur overnight."

Phoenix was brought to the BAS in September covered in scars and scabs, officials said.

"We had our suspicions, but could never prove that she was intentionally harmed by the hands of a human," BAS writes.

Phoenix never showed her pain, though. She was always loving, playful and kind. Her name was chosen carefully: To mean she had experienced lows but that she would ultimately rise above.

"Sadly, her time would be cut short," the shelter said, "and it wouldn’t be until her death that we’d learn her story."

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.