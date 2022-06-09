Arrest Made In Pepper-Spray, Stun Gun Ski Barn Robbery In Wayne

Detectives from Wayne arrested one of three robbers who pepper-sprayed and tried to zap a Ski Barn employee with a stun gun, authorities said.

The victim had confronted Shavani C. Robinson, 34, of Newark and two accomplices -- a man and a woman -- as they tried to flee the Route 23 store with more than $1,000 worth of stolen goods late last year, Detective Capt. Dan Daly said.

Store video shows one of the bandits pepper-spraying the employee while another tries using a stun gun that he knocked away, the captain said.

Responding officers found the victim still recovering from the spray, Daly said.

He’d recovered a bag of merchandise and a coat from his attackers, who fled in a Honda Accord.

Detective Adrian Sulejmani learned that the pair had also committed a theft at the Ski Barn in Paramus, the captain said.

Robinson, it turns out, also has a criminal history that includes a stun gun robbery, he noted.

West Caldwell police arrested Robinson and turned her over to their Wayne colleagues. She was charged with robbery and then sent to the Passaic County Jail.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.