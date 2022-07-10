Arrest Made For Shots Fired During Wedding At Premiere Bergen Catering Hall

Northvale detectives charged a New York man with firing the shots during a wedding reception that brought an army of police to The Rockleigh catering hall last month.

Ersin Kolenovic, 23, was released after being charged on Friday, Oct. 7, in connection with the Sept. 25 incident, Northvale Police Chief Howard Ostrow said.

Officers summoned by a caller to the popular Paris Avenue venue shortly after 9:30 that night were told that shots had been fired inside and outside the hall, the chief said.

Police from eight surrounding jurisdictions converged on the area, locking down the perimeter.

A search turned up found .9mm shell casings and fresh rounds inside and casings near the steps of an outdoor chapel, Ostrow said.

Once the area was deemed safe, the wedding party and their guests left the event.

The Bergen County Sheriff's K-9 unit and Bureau of Criminal Identification helped collect and process evidence.

Ostrow’s detectives zeroed in on Kolenovic, who was taken into custody on Friday and charged with illegal weapons possession, creating a hazardous condition and violating a Rockleigh borough ordinance by illegally discharging a firearm, the chief said.

He was released pending court action under New Jersey’s bail reform law, Ostrow said.

