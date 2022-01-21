Arrest Announced In Theft Of 10 Range Rovers Worth $740,000 From Paramus Dealership

Paramus police on Friday announced an arrest in the thefts of 10 Range Rovers worth a combined $740,000 from a local dealership last summer.

The vehicles were snatched after a lock on a security gate was cut open and a key taken from a lockbox at Jaguar Land Rover of Paramus on southbound Route 17 shortly after 4:30 a.m. last Sept. 7, Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said.

Paramus Officer Anthony Mordaga, who is assigned to the New Jersey State Police Motor Vehicle Crimes North Unit's Auto Theft Task Force, began investigating along Detective Lt. Thomas Schroder, Detective Jack Cacamis and other members of the unit, Ehrenberg said.

The chief said his detectives earlier this month charged Dion Wiggins, 21, of Newark with one count each of burglary and theft, along with nine conspiracy counts.

They also recovered eight of the 10 stolen Range Rovers in the Bronx and in New Jersey, he said.

Wiggins already was being held in the Monmouth County Jail following his arrest last Dec. 22 on theft, conspiracy and receiving stolen property charges out of Shrewbury, records show. Wiggins faces similar charges for the Oct. 21, 2021 theft of a Mercedes Benz from a business in the Burlington County town of Evesham.

