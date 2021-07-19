Army Vet Struck Dead By Lighting While Playing Golf In Pennsylvania

Severe weather has claimed the life of a Pennsylvania man, who was struck by lightning during a round of golf.

Joseph Slivinski, 71, of Lackawanna County, was struck by lightning while playing golf on Friday at Pine Hills Golf Course, according to the county coroner.

Slivinski was attempting to find shelter when he was fatally injured, he died at the golf course around 1:30 p.m.

A South Jersey golfer was struck and killed by lightning last month.

Born in Scranton, Slivinski spent 33 years his life in Peckville with his of 44 years the late Christine M. Klonoski, according to the Times-Tribune.

He was a 1968 graduate of the former South Catholic High School who went on to serve in the United States Army as a specialist during the Vietnam War for two years.

Slivinski and his brother Jack were co-owners of Alton Dress (later known as Layton Dress and then J&J Binding) in Dickson City starting in 1975.

His soft material design skills turned into an engineering career with Gentex Corporation in Simpson starting in the early 1990s until his retirement in 2017.

During his time at the company he invented and obtained patents for a flameproof heat resistant one piece escape suit and a protective helmet assembly lightweight suspension system, according to his LinkedIn.

He was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Peckville.

Went off the clock and during his retirement Slivinski built model trains, and enjoyed billiards, cycling, photography, fishing, bowling, aging guitar and playing golf, according to his obituary.

He is survived by his sons, Matthew and partner, Michael Boran, Maplewood, N.J.; and Jeffrey and wife, Kate, Peckville; a brother, Jack Slivinski and wife, Marianne, Scranton; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Wednesday at the James M. Margotta Funeral Home, 1019 Main St. in Peckville, from 5 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Arthritis Foundation and American Diabetes Association.

The funeral will be held Thursday at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Peckville, with Mass at 10 a.m.

