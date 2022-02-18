Armed Out-Of-State Burglar Caught In The Act By Hackensack Police, Authorities Say

A burglar from out of state who'd just victimized two Hackensack businesses was carrying a large knife when city police nabbed him, authorities said.

Dwayne Fain, 53, of Akron, Ohio was seized by Officers Jeffrey Rodriguez, Frank Scarpa and Bryan Ziegelhofer following a call from the post office on State Street shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, Detective Capt. Michael Antista said.

Fain had entered the Coffee Break shop on Main Street and stole a tip jar and an undetermined amount of money from the tip jar, Antista said.

He also entered nearby Oishi Sushi, which was closed to the public, and took $180 from the cash register and money from the tip jar, the captain said.

All proceeds were recovered, as was the knife, he said.

An investigation by Detective Lt. Ryan Weber and Detective Sgt. Frank Tripodi produced charges against Fain for burglary, theft and weapons offenses, among other counts.

He was sent to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.